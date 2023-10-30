Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock police share tips and tricks to stay safe this Halloween

Corporal Antonio Leal shares tips on staying safe while trick or treating (Lubbock Police...
Corporal Antonio Leal shares tips on staying safe while trick or treating (Lubbock Police department)(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many Lubbockites will be going out trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Lubbock police are urging people to stay aware of their surrounding, especially children going door-to-door for candy. Even those participating in the festivities in groups should be sure to keep safety a priority.

The Lubbock Police Department shared a few tips for people to consider while trick-or-treating.

“Plan ahead, always know your route, which way you’re going to go and give that information to someone at home in the event they need to look for you or find you,” Antonio Leal with LPD said.

Leal stated Halloween groups should stay under 10 creatures so no one strays off.

“Something that you can maintain and watch, and know when someone is missing from your group,” Leal said.

In the case someone does run off to the house with full size candy bars, make sure you have a designated meet up spot.

“In the event that someone does get separated from the group, they know the spot that they can return to to find the remaining party,” Leal said.

Those driving through neighborhoods tomorrow night should look out for trick-or-treaters and slow down. Those walking should make sure they look both ways before crossing the street.

“For your little ghouls and goblins that are out there trick-or-treating, you’re gonna want them to wear something high-vis or carry a flashlight,” Leal said. “We know that may interfere with their costume, but for safety purposes, wear something reflective.”

Leal suggested only walking up to houses with the porch light on.

“You’re gonna want to stay on the front porch where it’s lit up,” Leal said. “Don’t go inside, don’t go in the backyard, and stick with your group.”

With these safety tips, Leal stated Halloween will be filled with a lot more treats than tricks.

(Lubbock Police Department) Halloween safety tips graphic
(Lubbock Police Department) Halloween safety tips graphic(Lubbock Police department)

