Monday morning top stories: Woodrow Road project begins today
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Woodrow Road project begins today
- Crews will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction at Ave. P
- Drivers can expect delays, especially getting to and from Lubbock-Cooper
- Details here: TxDOT project making major improvements to Woodrow Road
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County
- DPS troopers responded to a crash around 8:20 Sunday night near west 50th and CR 1250
- The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries
- Find updates here: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County Sunday night
Israel increases ground operations in Gaza City
- Troopers are clearing the way for tanks and other military vehicles
- Israel is also intensifying air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip
- Read more here: Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
