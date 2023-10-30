Monday morning top stories: Woodrow Road project begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woodrow Road project begins today

Crews will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction at Ave. P

Drivers can expect delays, especially getting to and from Lubbock-Cooper

Details here: TxDOT project making major improvements to Woodrow Road

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County

DPS troopers responded to a crash around 8:20 Sunday night near west 50th and CR 1250

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries

Find updates here: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County Sunday night

Israel increases ground operations in Gaza City

Troopers are clearing the way for tanks and other military vehicles

Israel is also intensifying air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip

Read more here: Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.