Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: Woodrow Road project begins today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woodrow Road project begins today

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County

Israel increases ground operations in Gaza City

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered moderate injuries in a Saturday night stabbing in the 6100 block of Avenue R.
1 injured in South Lubbock stabbing
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
List of Lubbock-area events through Halloween 2023
Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
Weather Highlights
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday brings first Fall freeze in Lubbock

Latest News

DPS troopers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Lubbock County Sunday...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County Sunday night
Cattle in Lubbock county.
Farmers split on Proposition 1, which would protect Texas farms from municipal regulations
Hundreds of runners participate in cold, wet Lubbock Marathon
Hallo-weekend at Pets Supplies Plus