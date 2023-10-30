Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Lubbock County Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to CR 6900 and CR 1250 for reports of a man struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

