Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Lubbock County Sunday night

DPS troopers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Lubbock County Sunday...
DPS troopers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Lubbock County Sunday night.((MGN))
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Lubbock County Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to CR 6900 and CR 1250 for reports of a man struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

