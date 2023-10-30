Police say SWAT responding to situation in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SWAT and negotiators with the Lubbock Police Department are responding to a barricaded subject in Central Lubbock.

Just before 9 a.m., officers initially responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of 21st Street.

Dupree Academy High School is under a “secure protocol” per Lubbock ISD, police said.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Those in the area are urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.