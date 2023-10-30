Healthwise Expo 2024
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock

SWAT and negotiators with the Lubbock Police Department are responding to a barricaded subject in Central Lubbock.
SWAT and negotiators with the Lubbock Police Department are responding to a barricaded subject in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody after a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock Monday.

Just before 9 a.m., officers initially responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of 21st Street.

Dupree Academy High School is under a “secure protocol” per Lubbock ISD, police said.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Those in the area are urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

