Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tech beats Cincinnati, 2-1, advance to Big 12 Tournament semifinals

Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer took on Cincinnati in Austin in the Big 12 Tournament on Monday with the Red Raiders squeezing by the Bearcats, 2-1.

The Red Raiders, the tournaments No. 1 seed, struck first in the game with a goal from Hannah Anderson at the 12:39 mark. Sam Courtwright, the Big 12′s Freshman of the Year, was on the assist to Anderson.

Cincinnati responded in the second half with a goal by Laura Zemberyova knotting things up 1-1 with 56:52 on the clock.

Tech’s Madison White proved why she was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year following a diving save from an outside shot on goal attempt by Cincinnati. White’s save came at the 82nd minute-mark of action

Tech, with just over one minute of regular time remaining, took the 2-1 lead with a goal off of the left foot of Gissell Kozarski. Once again, Courtwright was there for the assist.

The Red Raiders move on to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament where they will play Texas at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday with action streaming live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 29-year-old Moses Clark is in custody after a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock Monday.
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock
One person suffered moderate injuries in a Saturday night stabbing in the 6100 block of Avenue R.
1 injured in South Lubbock stabbing
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
List of Lubbock-area events through Halloween 2023
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Latest News

After falling 45-17 to Baylor a season ago in Lubbock, Texas Tech returns the favor in Waco by...
Tech looks to snap losing streak to TCU in Thursday night matchup
Texas Tech basketball beats Texas A&M 89-84 in exhibition game
No. 5 Texas Tech women’s soccer opens play at the 2023 Big 12 Championships sponsored by...
Texas Tech women’s soccer opens Big 12 Championships Monday vs Cincinnati
The highly anticipated matchup between No. 15 Texas A&M and Texas Tech Men’s Basketball lived...
Texas Tech beats Texas A&M 89-84 in exhibition game