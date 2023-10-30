Tech beats Cincinnati, 2-1, advance to Big 12 Tournament semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer took on Cincinnati in Austin in the Big 12 Tournament on Monday with the Red Raiders squeezing by the Bearcats, 2-1.

The Red Raiders, the tournaments No. 1 seed, struck first in the game with a goal from Hannah Anderson at the 12:39 mark. Sam Courtwright, the Big 12′s Freshman of the Year, was on the assist to Anderson.

Cincinnati responded in the second half with a goal by Laura Zemberyova knotting things up 1-1 with 56:52 on the clock.

Tech’s Madison White proved why she was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year following a diving save from an outside shot on goal attempt by Cincinnati. White’s save came at the 82nd minute-mark of action

82' | Relentless Efforts from Madison White 👏

Tech, with just over one minute of regular time remaining, took the 2-1 lead with a goal off of the left foot of Gissell Kozarski. Once again, Courtwright was there for the assist.

89' | G CALLED GAME!



The forward rockets this shot into the back of the net to put us on top!



Tech: 2

Tech: 2
Cincy: 1

The Red Raiders move on to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament where they will play Texas at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday with action streaming live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

