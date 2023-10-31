Beetle infestation prompts City of Levelland to draft ordinance regulating commodities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland is working to prevent another red flour beetle infestation, or any similar nuisance. City officials have drafted an ordinance concerning the storage of agricultural commodities within city limits.

Residents of the Kaufmann Addition first told KCBD Newschannel 11 about red flour beetles swarming their homes in August. The City determined the source of the infestation was the piles of almond hulls in front of the Penny Newman granary across the street from the neighborhood on Highway 114.

After months of attempting to come to an agreement to abate the nuisance, the hulls are gone and an empty lot lies in front of the Penny Newman facility.

James Fisher was appointed the new city manager in August, at the height of the concerns. While his first day on the job was not until October, he stated he has been working with the city behind the scenes since he was appointed.

“It’s been challenging and it’s been frustrating, because I know our residents are frustrated and there’s sometimes challenges and issues come up that really we don’t have jurisdiction over. But we’re the frontline, we’re the ones that citizens come to for help and assistance,” Fisher said.

Fisher stated he will be the first to admit the City did not respond quickly enough to residents’ concerns.

“But we’ve learned from it. We’re still going to sit down and have an after-action time period to kind of look at everything that we did as staff. And then internally see what we need to do better, to make sure we take care of our residents and make sure that when they bring a concern to us, we respond accordingly,” he said.

Going forward, the proposed ordinance includes requiring facilities that store agricultural commodities to have an integrated pest management plan.

“We have the ability to go and review that plan with him, talk about it and look at how we can do things better,” Fisher said.

The ordinance would regulate storage conditions, insecticide treatments and the City’s access into the facility for inspections.

If a nuisance is declared, the property owner would have 10 days to abate it, or the City could take action and send the business the bill. The business would have 180 days to come into compliance before being issued a citation.

“We’re trying to find the right answers. We’re trying to take care of our residents and at the same time we’re trying to work with our businesses,” Fisher said. “Because we need our businesses to have a good, strong, thriving community. But, we’ve also got to make sure those businesses are friendly.”

The City wants businesses and residents to provide feedback and send any questions about the ordinance by Thursday, Nov. 2. Fisher asks people to contact him via email at jfisher@levellandtexas.org.

The first reading of the ordinance will be at the city council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

To view the ordinance on the City of Levelland’s website, click here.

