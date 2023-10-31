Cody Johnson unable to perform at National Golden Spur Award Honors

Healthwise Expo 2024
Cody Johnson Unable to Perform; Red Steagall and Trent Willmon to Take the Stage on Nov. 3(Media photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to unforeseen circumstances, Cody Johnson has lost his voice and is unable to perform at the National Golden Spur Award Honors this Friday, Nov. 3, at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock. Cody sends his best to the award recipients and his regrets at not being able to attend in person.

The National Golden Spur Award Honors will continue to highlight the best of the ranching industry with 2023 National Golden Spur Honoree Craig Haythorn and Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award recipient Jimbo Humphreys. Cody’s producer and Country Music Association award winner and performer, Trent Willmon, has agreed to share the stage with ranching legend Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse for the evening performance.

However, we understand that some guests may be disappointed to not hear Cody Johnson in person. Guests who would like a full refund, please contact Buddy Holly Hall at boxoffice@buddyhollyhall.com or call (806) 792-8339.

Guests who purchased tickets through the Ranching Heritage Association, contact Vicki Quinn-Williams at (806) 834-0469 or vicki.quinn-williams@ttu.edu and receive a full refund.

Full refunds will be available up to event start on Nov. 3, 2023.

For more information on event details, visit goldenspurhonors.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the National Ranching Heritage Center.

