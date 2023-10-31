Healthwise Expo 2024
Cool Halloween evening, only slightly wamer tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Still expecting a quiet forecast for the next few days.

Trick or Treat Forecast
Trick or Treat Forecast(KCBD)

Starting with your Halloween evening, temperatures will linger in the lower 50s and 40s until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Tonight will remain dry, and the rest of your 7-day forecast will be dry too!

Evening forecast
Evening forecast(KCBD)

Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be a little breezy around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday’s overnight temperatures will be in the 30s as things begin to slowly trend warmer across the area. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies.

Thursday’s highs will be in the 60s with sunny skies! Friday will be even warmer with temperatures in the 70s. After Friday 70s will continue into the weekend, even warmer on Sunday in the upper 70s. Next Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s too. Overnight lows will gradually warm into the 40s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

