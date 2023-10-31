Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Lubbock County couple is clearing the air this evening after a woman was run over by a tractor last week. On Friday, deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor and pedestrian. That was the ranch belonging to Brandon Helton and his wife Samantha. While Brandon was working on the dirt arena, Samantha approached him to ask him a question.

“When I went up there I tried to get on the tractor and I miss stepped when he was turning the tractor around, and I slipped and fell,” Samantha said.

That is when Samantha’s right boot got caught on the back tire.

“I wasn’t able to get out of the boot. I was squished. It ran over my entire right leg, the right side of my back, up my spine and my right arm as well” Samantha said.

Samantha said in that moment she was unable to move her arm or leg. Brandon immediately turned the tractor off and called 911.

“At least 20-30 [times] we’ve rode the tractor like that, just to get work done while you’re having a conversation and nothing bad’s ever happened, it only takes one time” Brandon said.

This was that one time, Samantha was rushed to the hospital but walked out with a few scrapes and bruises two hours later.

“It was a true miracle that she was able to get up and walk away from it,” Brandon said.

But Brandon says that is when rumors started circulating online and got around to his friends and family.

“It’s been a nightmare, people are calling you with information they’ve been given that she’s dead, or that you did it out of anger” Brandon said.

Brandon says even through the rumors, they give their thanks to their faith.

“At the end of the day we know what actually happened. It’s a true blessing and if you ever wonder how big God is he showed up and showed how big he was that day” Brandon said.

A statement by the sheriffs office Tuesday determined the incident an accident and deputies are no longer investigating.

