Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident

“A pure accident and I’ve had to defend myself almost to exhaustion”
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Lubbock County couple is clearing the air this evening after a woman was run over by a tractor last week. On Friday, deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor and pedestrian. That was the ranch belonging to Brandon Helton and his wife Samantha. While Brandon was working on the dirt arena, Samantha approached him to ask him a question.

“When I went up there I tried to get on the tractor and I miss stepped when he was turning the tractor around, and I slipped and fell,” Samantha said.

That is when Samantha’s right boot got caught on the back tire.

“I wasn’t able to get out of the boot. I was squished. It ran over my entire right leg, the right side of my back, up my spine and my right arm as well” Samantha said.

Samantha said in that moment she was unable to move her arm or leg. Brandon immediately turned the tractor off and called 911.

“At least 20-30 [times] we’ve rode the tractor like that, just to get work done while you’re having a conversation and nothing bad’s ever happened, it only takes one time” Brandon said.

This was that one time, Samantha was rushed to the hospital but walked out with a few scrapes and bruises two hours later.

“It was a true miracle that she was able to get up and walk away from it,” Brandon said.

But Brandon says that is when rumors started circulating online and got around to his friends and family.

“It’s been a nightmare, people are calling you with information they’ve been given that she’s dead, or that you did it out of anger” Brandon said.

Brandon says even through the rumors, they give their thanks to their faith.

“At the end of the day we know what actually happened. It’s a true blessing and if you ever wonder how big God is he showed up and showed how big he was that day” Brandon said.

A statement by the sheriffs office Tuesday determined the incident an accident and deputies are no longer investigating.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 29-year-old Moses Clark is in custody after a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock Monday.
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Latest News

Breast scans being reviewed
Plainview woman shares how her breast reduction led to a cancer diagnoses
KCBD News at 6
Sideline Provisions partners with Cardinal's Sports Center
Sideline Provisions partnering with Cardinal’s Sport Center
Cody Johnson Unable to Perform; Red Steagall and Trent Willmon to Take the Stage on Nov. 3
Cody Johnson unable to perform at National Golden Spur Award Honors