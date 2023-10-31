Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While a warm up gets underway today, this Halloween evening will be quite chilly. Otherwise, will the weather be a trick or a treat?

Freezing temperatures started the day across the viewing area this morning. While winds were light, wind chills generally ranged from the mid-teens to mid-20s. As of this post, Lubbock’s low (recorded at the airport) today was 28°.

This afternoon won't be as cold as the previous day. It will be sunny, winds light, highs about fifteen degrees below average for Halloween. (KCBD First Alert)

Chilly conditions return this evening. That’s as close to a trick as the weather will play on us. Once the sun sets, 6:56 PM for Lubbock, temperatures quickly will fall into the 40s. Even with the light wind, wind chills will dip into the 30s.

By mid-evening, temperatures will drop into the 30s with a wind chill potentially in the low to mid-30s. Winds will be light under a clear and dry sky. That’s as close to a treat the weather will give us.

The rest of the week features not-so-cold nights and warmer afternoons. The warm up will be gradually, but by this weekend lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. That’s a little above average for the first weekend of November.

Speaking of the first weekend of the eleventh month... the first Sunday of November brings an end to Daylight Saving Time (DST). Time falls back one hour. The time change, technically, occurs at 2 AM CDT Sunday (which becomes 1 AM CST). Of course, you are free to make the change before bed Saturday night or after waking Sunday morning.

