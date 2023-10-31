Healthwise Expo 2024
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shrek

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shrek, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Shrek is outgoing, goofy and active. So, if you need a walking or jogging buddy he’s your boy. Shrek is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samson.

Latest News

Meet Samson! He is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samson
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Samson
Meet Royce! She is a 2-year-old cattle dog who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Royce
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Royce