Navy veteran receives thousands of cards nationwide for 100th birthday

Ralph Schilling has received multiple boxes with more than 2,000 cards in each. His daughter Barbara says he has gotten so much mail that the boxes are overflowing — so much, his family is still opening it for him!

Barbara says she’s so thankful for all those who answered her call.

“I wanted to send thank you cards, but I have seen now that would be impossible,” she said. “I just want to be able to tell these people thank you!”

Schilling was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella. He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering. His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

