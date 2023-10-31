Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Navy veteran receives thousands of cards nationwide for 100th birthday

A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support...
A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support after his daughter asked for cards to mark the milestone.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Julie Castaneda
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support after his daughter asked for cards to mark the milestone.

Ralph Schilling has received multiple boxes with more than 2,000 cards in each. His daughter Barbara says he has gotten so much mail that the boxes are overflowing — so much, his family is still opening it for him!

A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support...
A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support after his daughter asked for cards to mark the milestone.(KCBD)

Barbara says she’s so thankful for all those who answered her call.

“I wanted to send thank you cards, but I have seen now that would be impossible,” she said. “I just want to be able to tell these people thank you!”

Schilling was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella. He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth.

A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support...
A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support after his daughter asked for cards to mark the milestone.(KCBD)

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering. His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 29-year-old Moses Clark is in custody after a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock Monday.
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Latest News

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock
The beetle-infested almond hulls that sat outside the Penny Newman granary are now gone, as the...
Beetle infestation prompts City of Levelland to draft ordinance regulating commodities
Beetle infestation prompts City of Levelland to draft ordinance regulating commodities