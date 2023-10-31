Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Caprock Foundation’s 14th Annual 2023 Gala Latina Cuba

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Caprock Foundation’s 14th Annual 2023 Gala Latina Cuba is happening Saturday, November 11, 2023, starting at 5pm (cocktail hour begins) until 1 am at the Overton hotel and conference center 2322 Mac Davis Lane.

Caprock Foundation was formed by Marciano and Martha Morales, owners of Caprock Home Health Services, Inc., as a vehicle to give back to the local communities that have supported their business over the years.

The famous Gala Latina is a local non-profit fund raising event, established in 2009 powered by volunteers, to promote and support local Charity organizations in Lubbock and surrounding counties.

Each year Gala Latina will award funds for a one-year period, from its proceeds, to charity based organizations that support its mission. The Foundation’s sole purpose and interest is to enhance and support programs directly impacting and dedicated to providing services in the broad areas of social services (children/family services, early childhood development, parenting education), health (programs that promote well-being of children promote access to health services), education or community (community improvement, youth development,).

In addition, each year Gala Latina will select and feature a local charitable organization in an effort to increase awareness of their services.

This year our award recipient is CASA of the South Plains.

You can find more information and a link to purchase tickets, here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 29-year-old Moses Clark is in custody after a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock Monday.
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 14th annual Gala Latina Cuba
Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and...
Noon Notebook: Literary Lubbock
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech University Press' Literary Lubbock
City Bank (Source: City.bank)
City Bank Community Rewards program registration ends on Thursday