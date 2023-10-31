Noon Notebook: Literary Lubbock

Healthwise Expo 2024
By Julie Castaneda
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Texas Tech University Press is hosting Literary Lubbock on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 5:30–8:00 p.m. at The McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 2521 17th St, Lubbock, Texas.

Since 2003, Literary Lubbock has been a signature literary event for book lovers, authors, and readers all across the South Plains. The event promotes books, reading, writing, and authorship relevant to our West Texas region.

The Literary Lubbock program features recent and notable books published by the Texas Tech University Press. All books will be available for sale and signing.

Literary Lubbock is a must-attend event for all those in our community who are interested in and supportive of literary culture.

Who Does This Benefit?: Literary Lubbock is Texas Tech University Press’s annual fundraiser, with event proceeds benefiting the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a book series named in honor of Texas Tech’s past president.

Find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.

