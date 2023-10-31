Plainview woman shares how her breast reduction led to a cancer diagnoses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Konnie Schafer’s experience with breast cancer starts like most when a family member is diagnosed. She tells us her hyperawareness for annual mammograms and genetic testing started when her sister got the dreaded news.

“What had happened with my sister is she moved, and she had skipped a year on her mammogram her initial diagnosis is when that came up,” Schafer said.

Schafer’s sister’s cancer later moved to her liver, back, and brain, and she died shortly after. Schafer continued to get yearly mammograms, everything came back normal until Schafer had a breast reduction.

“My surgeon in the breast tissue that was removed found what felt like a mass or a lump and she sent that in, and it came back it was cancer,” Schafer said.

Schafer has what radiation oncologists, like her doctor Sam Sun, call extremely dense breast tissue. Although it’s abnormal it can cause masses to be overlooked on normal mammograms.

“Most women don’t have extremely dense breast tissue maybe a subset do of I’d say five to ten percent of women. There are other image studies like an ultrasound or MRI that are more sensitive than a regular mammogram.,” Dr. Sun said.

Although Schafer’s breast cancer diagnosis wasn’t typical. Dr. Sun says annual mammograms are the most effective way to detect breast cancer early.

“Breast cancer is probably the most common cancer diagnosis that we see here at this cancer center. Most women do come in at an early stage because we do a lot more mammograms than we did let’s say 30 to 40 years ago. We catch breast cancer when it’s only stage one,” Dr. Sun said.

Now, after chemo and radiation Schafer is in remission and back to teaching middle school in Plainview. Sharing her story to bring awareness to something that is in the back of all women’s minds.

“Please go and get the girls checked and stay on top of your medical and your support team. Not only did I have that with my doctors but with my family as well,” Schafer said.

