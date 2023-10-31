Sideline Provisions partnering with Cardinal’s Sport Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Sideline Provisions is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Cardinal’s Sport Center, Lubbock’s premier sporting goods store. Under this new agreement, Cardinal’s is now the exclusive reseller of the Sideline brand both in Lubbock, TX and online.

As Sideline Provisions transitions out of the retail sector, its emphasis will pivot towards what it does best: the crafting of high-quality, branded designs that resonate with the spirit and pride of Texas Tech. By entrusting Cardinal’s with the retail aspect, Sideline ensures that its distinct brand gets the visibility and reach it deserves.

James Tate, Founder of Sideline Provisions, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “This is an evolution for Sideline. We have always prided ourselves on the quality of our designs. Partnering with Cardinal’s, an established and respected entity in Lubbock, allows us to zero in on creating the best Texas Tech apparel while ensuring our customers continue to receive the stellar service they’re accustomed to.”

Cardinal’s has long held its reputation as Lubbock’s go-to sporting goods store. With the addition of Sideline’s distinct brand to its roster, Cardinal’s further solidifies its commitment to bringing only the best to its loyal customer base.

Brad Wyatt, President, and Owner of Cardinal’s Sport Center shared his thoughts on the agreement, “We’ve always admired the quality and design prowess of Sideline Provisions. We’re excited to become the exclusive reseller of their brand and introduce Sideline to our customers and continue to be the premier destination for shoppers in Lubbock.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Cardinal's Sports Center.