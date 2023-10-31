Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tuesday morning top stories: Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock

$17 million investment for Eastern New Mexico water

Israeli troops attack Hamas

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 29-year-old Moses Clark is in custody after a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock Monday.
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Latest News

The beetle-infested almond hulls that sat outside the Penny Newman granary are now gone, as the...
Beetle infestation prompts City of Levelland to draft ordinance regulating commodities
Beetle infestation prompts City of Levelland to draft ordinance regulating commodities
Corporal Antonio Leal shares tips on staying safe while trick or treating (Lubbock Police...
Lubbock police share tips and tricks to stay safe this Halloween
Lubbock police share tips and tricks to stay safe this Halloween