Tuesday morning top stories: Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock

Police say Moses Clark threatened to hurt himself with three children inside of a home near 21st and Ave. T

He is now facing several charges, including domestic violence and unlawful restraint

Full story here: Suspect in custody after SWAT callout in Central Lubbock

$17 million investment for Eastern New Mexico water

The federal government announced a $17 million grant for a drinking water project in New Mexico

The money will be used to build a pipeline from a planned water treatment plant in Grady to communities in Eastern New Mexico, including Clovis

Read more here: Multi-million dollar investment to help ease pressure on Ogallala aquifer

Israeli troops attack Hamas

Israeli troops are batting Hamas militants in Gaza City as the military continues to bombard northern Gaza

Israel’s prime minister is rejecting calls for a cease-fire, despite U.N. warnings about the humanitarian crisis

Read the latest developments here: Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.