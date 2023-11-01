City of Hobbs names new fire chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Hobbs is proud to announce Mark Doporto as the new Fire Chief for Hobbs Fire Department (HFD), effective Monday, October 29, 2023. Chief Doporto rose through the ranks to Fire Chief and has been with HFD for fourteen (14) years.

Born and raised in Hobbs, Doporto began his career with HFD at the age of 19. He has served in the following positions; Firefighter/EMT, Driver Engineer, Fire Inspector/Investigator, Fire Captain, and Deputy Fire Chief prior to his promotion to the Fire Chief position for the City of Hobbs.

Mr. Doporto possess several certifications and has received accolades to include Haz-Mat Technician, SWAT team member, Certified Honor Guard, Fitness Coordinator, and a member of the World Champion Combat Team. Mr. Doporto serves on multiple boards and committees and is a graduate of the Maddox Leadership Institute.

Chief Doporto is a proud father of two children, Alek and Elias, ages 14 and 6 respectively.

City Manager Manny Gomez stated, “Chief Doporto has led by example and is known to be compassionate, trustworthy, and extremely passionate about the future of HFD and the services in which they provide for the City of Hobbs. City leadership is confident in the selection of Mark Doporto as the next Fire Chief for the City of Hobbs”.

Chief Mark Doporto stated, “I truly owe everything I am to this amazing organization. Hobbs Fire not only gave a chance to a 19-year-old kid with nothing but a dream of being a firefighter but also trained and awarded me every opportunity to obtain the Fire Chief position. I whole heartedly feel I am a product of our community and the City of Hobbs Fire Department. I look forward to serving my community as the Fire Chief and continuing the tradition of Preservation, Education and Professionalism (PEP) to bring us into the next era of public safety and community commitment.”

