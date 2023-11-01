Healthwise Expo 2024
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Louise

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Louise, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about 11 months.

Staff says Louise is a gentle sweetheart who loves to cuddle. She gets along with other dogs and cats. Louise is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shrek.

