Lubbock 911 system experiencing technical difficulties

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is experiencing technical difficulties with its 911 system, resulting in delayed answers.

LPD released the following statement:

The system that runs 911 is experiencing technical difficulties and may cause a delayed answer when calling 911.

Please stay on the line.

We will update you as soon as this is resolved.

