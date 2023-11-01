Lubbock 911 system experiencing technical difficulties
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is experiencing technical difficulties with its 911 system, resulting in delayed answers.
LPD released the following statement:
The system that runs 911 is experiencing technical difficulties and may cause a delayed answer when calling 911.
Please stay on the line.
We will update you as soon as this is resolved.
