Lubbock trick-or-treaters hit the sidewalks with smiles

Families in the Melonie Park neighborhood took to the sidewalks to trick-or-treat this Halloween.
By Brittany Crittenden
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock trick-or-treaters were out in full force this Halloween, ready for some scares and even more candy.

In Melonie Park, St. Luke’s Methodist Church hosted its annual ‘Light the Night’ event, where several families host barbeques and bonfires in front of their homes for trick-or-treaters passing through the neighborhood.

“Halloween can get a little dark sometimes. The world definitely can get a little dark sometimes. So, we’re just trying to spread the light,” Andy Hurst, senior pastor at the church’s central campus, said.

Hurst says the church hosts the laid-back hangout every year to bring people together.

“We always have done the things, we call them transactional, where you know somebody comes and says trick or treat, and then we give them candy and then they’re gone in 30 seconds. And so, this is more come and hang out and maybe not, instead of transactional, relational,” he said.

Over in the Vintage Township neighborhood, hundreds of kids were seen showing off their costumes for candy.

“I like witches because I actually do make secret potions,” a young girl dressed as a witch said.

“I like playing soccer and I feel like Halloween is just zombie,” a soccer-playing zombie said.

“This is my favorite animal, and I’ve been dressing up as cats every single Halloween I’ve been at,” a tiger said.

Homeowners Adam and his wife, ‘Maleficent,’ went all out on decor and costumes, all while staying in character.

“I mean it’s the best to scare kids,” ‘Maleficent’ said.

Overall, Halloween in Lubbock was a fun night full of smiles and sugar.

“Hope y’all have a great night, and great sleep, happy Halloween and trick or treat,” anther trick-or-treater said.

