Noon Notebook: “Jo Play Your Piano” (Johannes Bjerregaard memorial music video)

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Caldwell Entertainment will release a music video honoring the late Johannes Bjerregaard, a pianist and music director who’s career led him to West Texas.

Written by Richard Bowles, Jo Play Your Piano will be released this Thursday, Nov. 2. The music video will premiere on the anniversary of Johannes death, Nov. 2 2022.

Johannes moved to Texas in 2000 where his music career continued. He toured with the world performing Les DeMerle Quartet and was also a member of the historic Cactus Theatre house band. He later became the music director for the Lubbock Texas Rhythm Machine.

You can find the music video on Caldwell Entertainment’s Facebook page.

