November Begins Cool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temps stay chilly for now, picking up several degrees each day until we top out on Sunday. Skies are mostly clear today, with light winds in the morning picking up in the afternoon.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Thursday, highs upper 60s. Friday and Saturday, highs in the mid 70s with partial cloud over. By Sunday, we expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s before backing off back to the mid 70s Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

