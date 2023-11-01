Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Seagraves student, teacher reunited with first responders who saved their lives

By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last Friday, Seagraves and Smyer met on the gridiron with the Eagles taking down the Bobcats in front of the home crowd, 36-18. The district win, however, began with a special reunion that will last in the memory of those in attendance - especially a Seagraves student and teacher and the first responders from AeroCare who helped in saving their lives.

In June, Seagraves student Oscar Perez-Beltran was involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck. Two months later, Tiffany Valles, a Seagraves teacher, fell under her car as it shifted out of park, running over her head and upper body.

Both Perez-Beltran and Valles were airlifted by an AeroCare helicopter to the hospital to undergo treatment immediately, saving their lives.

Seagraves Independent School District honored both Perez-Beltran, Valles and first responders with a game ball prior to Friday night’s contest. An AeroCare helicopter delivered the football, landing in the middle of the field with the crowd on their feet. Along with the special reunion, Seagraves ISD also honored first responders from Andrews, Seminole and Denver City.

Perez-Beltran and Valles have since made their return to school.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

High school volleyball highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 31
Here are the high school football games you can livestream through TPSN on November 2 and 3.
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 2 and 3
Tuesday’s High School Volleyball Playoff Scores
KCBD Tuesday’s High School Volleyball Playoff Scores