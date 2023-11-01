Seagraves student, teacher reunited with first responders who saved their lives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last Friday, Seagraves and Smyer met on the gridiron with the Eagles taking down the Bobcats in front of the home crowd, 36-18. The district win, however, began with a special reunion that will last in the memory of those in attendance - especially a Seagraves student and teacher and the first responders from AeroCare who helped in saving their lives.

In June, Seagraves student Oscar Perez-Beltran was involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck. Two months later, Tiffany Valles, a Seagraves teacher, fell under her car as it shifted out of park, running over her head and upper body.

Both Perez-Beltran and Valles were airlifted by an AeroCare helicopter to the hospital to undergo treatment immediately, saving their lives.

Seagraves Independent School District honored both Perez-Beltran, Valles and first responders with a game ball prior to Friday night’s contest. An AeroCare helicopter delivered the football, landing in the middle of the field with the crowd on their feet. Along with the special reunion, Seagraves ISD also honored first responders from Andrews, Seminole and Denver City.

Perez-Beltran and Valles have since made their return to school.

