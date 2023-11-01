Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is in the hospital following a major crash involving a chase in Harris County Tuesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region.

A DPS trooper attempted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on SH-99 near Peek Road when the driver fled to a residence in Katy.

There, the driver backed into a DPS patrol vehicle and struck a Trooper, continuing her flight.

In a separate but related incident, another trooper was responding to the pursuit eastbound on Merchants Way at Mason Road when they struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported to the medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is currently underway.

