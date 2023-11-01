Texas Tech’s future Big 12 opponents announced through 2027

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 Conference office released the four-year scheduling matrix for each league member on Wednesday afternoon. Next season the Big 12 will feature 16 teams with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining before the 2024 season.

According to a release from Texas Tech Athletics, the conference decided to stick to a 5/4 and 4/5 home and away rotation, respectively, to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions between the league members. According to the league office, the Big 12 will have four in-state protected rivalries between Baylor-TCU, Arizona-Arizona State, BYU-Utah and Kansas-Kansas State that will be played annually.

Tech will host five Big 12 games at home next season with Arizona State, Colorado, Baylor, Cincinnati and West Virginia all visiting Jones AT&T Stadium. On the road, Tech will visit Arizona, TCU, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Next season, Tech’s nonconference schedule consists of two home games - Abilene Christian on Aug. 31 and North Texas on Sept. 14. In between those two home games, Tech will travel to take on Oregon on Sept. 7.

Dates for Tech’s official Big 12 schedule will be announced by the conference office at a future date.

Texas Tech’s future opponents through 2024-27 includes:

2024

- Home: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia

- Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU

2025

- Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF

- Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia

2026

- Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, TCU, West Virginia

- Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Oklahoma State

2027

- Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah

- Away: BYU, Houston, Kansas, TCU, UCF

