Warmer Thursday, even warmer by the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

Wednesday night lows will drop into the 30s, which is warmer than the 20s we have been seeing. Mostly clear skies will continue through the night with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Highs here in Lubbock will be in the upper 60s with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Thursday evening will have temperatures in the lower 60s, for the most part. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with clear skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, temperatures will finally get into the 70s. By Sunday we will have upper 70s with sunny skies throughout the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will have upper 70s too, and then Wednesday’s highs will drop just a bit into the mid-70s. This forecast is still staying dry with sunny conditions for the most part.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

