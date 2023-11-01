Wednesday morning top stories: Texas Senate approves border wall funding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Abbott expands agenda for third special session

Texas Senate approves border wall funding

The Texas Senate appropriated $1.5 billion to resume building a border wall in South Texas

It would also increase funding for state troopers to increase patrols, in a Houston suburb, said to be a hub for illegal immigrants

Read more here: State Senate approves bill to spend $1.5 billion for border walls, more policing of Liberty County development

Israeli forces move into Gaza

The military says it has killed dozens of Hamas terrorists and damaged their tunnel network

Palestinians lost internet and phone service after another round of air strikes

Follow the latest developments: Gaza’s communications cut again for hours, as dozens of foreigners and wounded prepare to exit

