Wednesday morning top stories: Texas Senate approves border wall funding

Gov. Abbott expands agenda for third special session
- It will now include public school funding, teacher pay raises and school security
- It would also add universal eligibility for private school
Texas Senate approves border wall funding
- The Texas Senate appropriated $1.5 billion to resume building a border wall in South Texas
- It would also increase funding for state troopers to increase patrols, in a Houston suburb, said to be a hub for illegal immigrants
Israeli forces move into Gaza
- The military says it has killed dozens of Hamas terrorists and damaged their tunnel network
- Palestinians lost internet and phone service after another round of air strikes
