1 seriously injured, two others hurt in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an overnight crash in North Lubbock that left one person seriously injured.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to a crash between a pickup truck and a car at the intersection of 4th and Quaker.

The crash caused the pickup to roll onto its side.

One person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

