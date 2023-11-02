Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City verifies petition for Freedom Act Lubbock, which would ‘reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses’

Lubbock City Council may consider the petition as early as Nov. 7
Lubbock City Council - file photo from August 2023
Lubbock City Council - file photo from August 2023(kcbd)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process of the Citizen Initiative Petition creating “Freedom Act Lubbock” including measures to reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. The petition is valid. It contains in excess of the required amount of valid signatures.

A quick chronology of the events leading up to today:

On August 18, 2023 – A committee filed an Initiative to create “Freedom Act Lubbock” including measures to reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Members of the Initiating Committee are Kimberleigh Gonzalez, Adam Hernandez, Morgan Kirkpatrick, Joshua Shankles, and Jarod Cannon Roberts. At least five (5) of the members must be qualified voters of the City of Lubbock.

This triggered the 60 days to file a petition.

On October 17, 2023 at 1:19 p.m. – The petition was filed with the City of Lubbock Office of the City Secretary and contained 10,450 signatures. The requirement, for this initiative, is 4,800 valid signatures.

October 31, 2023 - In accordance with the City of Lubbock Charter, Chapter 1, Article 4, Section I – “Initiative & Referendum”, and all relevant state laws, the Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process.

10,450 signatures were submitted; 8,979 were reviewed; 3,794 were disqualified; and 5,185 signatures were validated as ‘qualified’. The petition is valid and is certified as such.

November 7, 2023 – A resolution and certification of the petition will be presented to the Lubbock City Council. This is for the purpose of the City Council receiving all papers pertaining to the petition and proposed ordinance, and receiving a certificate attesting to the results of the petition verification.

The initiating committee was notified of the validity of the petition, prior to this press conference.

In addition, a written letter went out in the mail yesterday, to each committee member for the purpose of providing notice of the results and notice of the above item on the November 7, 2023 City Council meeting.

Next Steps

Lubbock City Council will have 30 days, from November 7, 2023, to hold a public hearing and to take final action by either adopting or rejecting the ordinance thus initiated by the petition.

The City Council may consider setting the public hearing at the November 7, 2023 Council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Charles Perry speaking at Proposition 8 South Plains Association of Governments meeting
Perry urges support for Broadband Infrastructure Fund
Deer season begins for North Texas Nov. 4.
Lubbock game warden reminding hunters of rules for deer season
Three plea deals for Thursday, Nov. 2
Court Coverage: 3 guilty pleas entered at Lubbock County Courthouse
Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15,...
Lauren Daigle coming to the United Supermarkets Arena in April 2024