City verifies petition for Freedom Act Lubbock, which would ‘reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process of the Citizen Initiative Petition creating “Freedom Act Lubbock” including measures to reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. The petition is valid. It contains in excess of the required amount of valid signatures.

A quick chronology of the events leading up to today:

On August 18, 2023 – A committee filed an Initiative to create “Freedom Act Lubbock” including measures to reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Members of the Initiating Committee are Kimberleigh Gonzalez, Adam Hernandez, Morgan Kirkpatrick, Joshua Shankles, and Jarod Cannon Roberts. At least five (5) of the members must be qualified voters of the City of Lubbock.

This triggered the 60 days to file a petition.

On October 17, 2023 at 1:19 p.m. – The petition was filed with the City of Lubbock Office of the City Secretary and contained 10,450 signatures. The requirement, for this initiative, is 4,800 valid signatures.

October 31, 2023 - In accordance with the City of Lubbock Charter, Chapter 1, Article 4, Section I – “Initiative & Referendum”, and all relevant state laws, the Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process.

10,450 signatures were submitted; 8,979 were reviewed; 3,794 were disqualified; and 5,185 signatures were validated as ‘qualified’. The petition is valid and is certified as such.

November 7, 2023 – A resolution and certification of the petition will be presented to the Lubbock City Council. This is for the purpose of the City Council receiving all papers pertaining to the petition and proposed ordinance, and receiving a certificate attesting to the results of the petition verification.

The initiating committee was notified of the validity of the petition, prior to this press conference.

In addition, a written letter went out in the mail yesterday, to each committee member for the purpose of providing notice of the results and notice of the above item on the November 7, 2023 City Council meeting.

Next Steps

Lubbock City Council will have 30 days, from November 7, 2023, to hold a public hearing and to take final action by either adopting or rejecting the ordinance thus initiated by the petition.

The City Council may consider setting the public hearing at the November 7, 2023 Council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.