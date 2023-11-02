Healthwise Expo 2024
Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024

FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Green Day says they are going on a worldwide tour next year that includes stops from California to Germany.

The American rock band told their followers that “it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe in May 2024 with North American stops beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will be joining the band for performances in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will be joining the international dates.

Green Day said that the tour will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot” plus their new album “Saviors.”

More information on tour dates and ticket information is available on Green Day’s website here.

