KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sable, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about 11 months.

Sable loves meeting new people, riding in the car, shopping and ice cream treats. She is sweet, active and loves playing hide and seek with treats. Sable is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

