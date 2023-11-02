Lauren Daigle coming to the United Supermarkets Arena in April 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour.

Daigle will also be making a stop here in Lubbock, April 13, 2024 at the United Supermarkets Arena, according to a press release.

Special guest Victory Boyd will be joining Daigle here in Lubbock.

You can register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the official Lauren Daigle pre-sale, beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 12p.m. (CT).

Tickets go to sale for the public on November 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

