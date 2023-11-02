Healthwise Expo 2024
Lauren Daigle coming to the United Supermarkets Arena in April 2024

Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15,...
Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour.

Daigle will also be making a stop here in Lubbock, April 13, 2024 at the United Supermarkets Arena, according to a press release.

Special guest Victory Boyd will be joining Daigle here in Lubbock.

You can register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the official Lauren Daigle pre-sale, beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 12p.m. (CT).

Tickets go to sale for the public on November 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

