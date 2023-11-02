Lubbock game warden reminding hunters of rules for deer season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - White-tailed deer season kicks-off Saturday for the North Zone of Texas which includes Texas. Game wardens want hunters to prepare now so they don’t get a citation later.

While white-tailed deer season starts Saturday, mule deer season doesn’t begin for a few more weeks. So, Lieutenant Game Warden Aaron Sims said to make sure you double check that you’re hunting the correct species.

“You’ll really want to make sure before you take that shot that it’s the right species for the right season,” Lieutenant Sims said. “Mule deer will open up later in the month, later in November.”

Whether you’re hunting white-tailed or mule deer, both have bag limits. So, Lieutenant Sims said to look on the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s website for that.

“You’ll want to check specifically to each county. Some counties have different bag limits for bucks than others; you might be in a one-buck only county or your county might actually have a two or three,” Lieutenant Sims said.

For deer season, Lieutenant Sims said there are two common violations game wardens see.

“The number one, like every season, is no hunter education,” Lieutenant Sims said. “Anyone born on or after September 2, 1971, has to have that hunter education certification.”

Lieutenant Sims said second, many people don’t tag properly and immediately after taking their shot.

“A lot of times we see people get that tag off their license and mark out the date with ink. You actually have to cut it out,” Lieutenant Sims said.

If you don’t follow these rules, Lieutenant Sims said you can face a fine up to $500. There are some rules that, if broken, can bring higher fines or even jail time.

“If you’re on property, and you’re hunting deer without permission, you’re talking about a felony, state jail felony for that case,” Lieutenant Sims said.

Lieutenant Sims is warning all drivers to watch out for deer in their headlights.

“Be mindful when you are traveling early morning and early evening hours. This is when the deer start moving on the roadways, so you’ll want to pay attention. Look to the left, look to the right,” Lieutenant Sims said.

If you still need to purchase a hunting license, click here. For more information on the Hunter Education Certification, click here. For specific counties rules, click here.

