Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a Love's in South Carolina when he was pinned between his own pickup truck and a semitruck.(AP Photo)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man who was working on his vehicle in a Love’s Travel Center parking lot was killed when he was hit by a semitruck, officials said.

The collision happened at a Love’s in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 29-year-old John Victor Vanslytman of Maitland, Florida, died at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The coroner said Vanslytman was standing on a six-foot step ladder while working under the hood of his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Then, a semitruck entered the parking lot while attempting to make a turn. It hit Vanslytman, and he was pinned between the semitruck and his own vehicle.

Officials said first responders attempted to resuscitate Vanslytman but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase

Latest News

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say