Man pleads guilty to April 2020 shooting that left two people dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Malachi Gibson pleaded guilty to murder Thursday morning in the 364th District Court.

Judge William Eichman accepted the plea and sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Gibson was involved in a shooting in April 2020 that left two people dead. He received 20 years for each murder count.

Mia Altamirano, 17, and Michael Bean, 20, were shot and killed at an apartment complex near 49th and Ave. U. Altamirano and Bean were taken to UMC where they later died.

Two other juveniles were found with non-life threatening injuries.

Ricky Clardy Jr. also pleaded guilty to the double homicide last year. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Gibson will be sentenced at a later date.

