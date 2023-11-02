Healthwise Expo 2024
Noon Notebook: Holiday Extravaganza

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Community Christian Church is hosting it’s Holiday Extravaganza Friday, November 3 from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday November 4, from 9 am to 1 pm at Community Christian Church located at 3417 96th street. Proceeds go to feed the many who receive meals from Meals on Wheels! There will be many gift items and gift baskets for purchase. There will also be a raffle for John Robinson’s pie, and a Texas Tech quilt.

