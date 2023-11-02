Healthwise Expo 2024
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Children's Business Fair

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Children’s Business Fair’s Kidpreneur Lubbock is happening this weekend. Its Saturday, November 4th, 2023, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Science Spectrum Museum Located at 2579 S. Loop 289.

The event hopes to teach children the importance of entrepreneurship will help them to become independent and goal setting / achieving members of society. “Kidpreneurs”, who will become the business leaders of the future.

You can find more event about the fair, by visiting the Kidpreneaur Lubbock’s website.

