Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister

Latest News

FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say