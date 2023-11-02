Police searching for shooting suspect near 41st Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1900 block of 41st Street just before 6:15 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

As of 6:45 p.m., the suspected shooter has not been taken into custody, according to police. He is described as a Hispanic man with slicked back hair.

He was last seen running east down an alley near the crime scene.

