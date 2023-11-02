Healthwise Expo 2024
Police searching for shooting suspect near 41st Street

Shooting near the 1900 block of 41st Street
Shooting near the 1900 block of 41st Street(KCBD, Natalie Reyna)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1900 block of 41st Street just before 6:15 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

As of 6:45 p.m., the suspected shooter has not been taken into custody, according to police. He is described as a Hispanic man with slicked back hair.

He was last seen running east down an alley near the crime scene.

