Salvation Army preparing for higher capacity as colder months roll in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While a warmer weekend lies ahead, the Salvation Army has already had to open its cold cots this season. As November begins, the shelter is reaching capacity. At the same time, Social Services Director Erica Hitt-Perry says donation shelves are bare.

“This happens every time colder weather approaches, there’s more of a need,” Hitt-Perry said.

The Salvation Army has been hovering at 90 to 100 percent capacity over the last few weeks. Hitt-Perry expects the shelter will stay full when December begins.

When it reaches 32 degrees or below, cold cots are open for anyone trying to escape the elements.

“We are encouraging anyone in need to come, come seek shelter. We do not encourage them to try to, you know, survive the night, or stay out on the street,” she said.

The director says the shelter desperately needs hygiene products. It also needs things like beanies, gloves, and blankets, which can help keep people alive in the freezing cold.

“Hand warmers, pillows, towels. They don’t have to be, you know, new at all. Just bring those donations and as soon as they come right in, we get them checked in, they’re going to go right back out the door,” Hitt-Perry said.

No matter the temperature, the Salvation Army has seen an uptick in families needing its services. When children are involved, Hitt-Perry says they will never be turned away.

“We have seen, definitely, a higher increase with the families that are seeking shelter. I think that’s due to a combination of things that includes the court evictions, inflation and job loss,” she said.

Through its rapid rehousing program, the Salvation Army has helped 180 families get into homes this year, with none returning to the shelter.

“I think that’s one of the missing pieces. We strive every day to end homelessness as we know it. Rapid Rehousing, I will stand firm on that, that’s going to impact the numbers in the future,” Hitt-Perry said.

To help those families start over, or to keep people safe as colder temperatures roll in, drop donations off at the Salvation Army at 1614 Avenue J.

