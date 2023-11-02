Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees

The owner of a Seattle sandwich shop has disappeared, leaving employees without pay and the property on the verge of being considered abandoned. (SOURCE: KIRO)
By KIRO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KIRO) – The last time the employees at a sandwich shop in Washington state got paid was three weeks ago after the owner vanished without a trace.

Cody Deasy, a former employee of HoneyHole, said he quit three weeks ago after owner Evan Bramer cut his hours in half to save money.

“It’s sad because we used to have a line to the door all the time,” he said.

After Bramer disappeared, Deasy’s former co-workers were left without a job, and many have not been paid.

“It’s just awful. Some of them can’t pay their rent. It just feels like we were scammed almost,” he said.

Employees told KIRO they haven’t seen or heard from Bramer since. They said they have made multiple attempts to reach him, and some have said their paper paychecks have bounced.

The food order account has lapsed, and the website and building fees are unpaid. The business is at risk of being considered abandoned.

The employees said they tried to file a missing persons report for Bramer, but the Seattle Police Department said it wasn’t finished.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to not pay his bills,” Deasy said.

Officials said there is an investigation surrounding Bramer but did not give any details.

However, KIRO reports that Bramer is a convicted sex offender in Arizona.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and reportedly fled to Mexico while on probation.

Bramer bought the HoneyHole over the summer, and the business received two health code violations in their September inspection.

Records also show that the state’s Department of Labor and Industries received another complaint on Oct. 23.

It’s a far cry from its heyday as a staple in the community.

“I pass by the HoneyHole all the time. I usually get sandwiches here,” one customer said.

Employees said they want to share more of their stories but are waiting for the police investigation to wrap up.

Copyright 2023 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
KCBD News at 6
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million to settle dispute over taxes and fees paid by New York drivers
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he exits the courtroom of his civil...
Judge sets rules for research on potential jurors ahead of Trump’s 2020 election interference trial
Dr Jerry Koch, Ph.D.
2nd annual ALS Gala to help area patients