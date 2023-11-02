Stand-in horse to fill in for Centennial Champion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University announced the Masked Rider’s horse, Centennial Champion, is going to miss tonight’s game against TCU. A stand-in horse will take over the reins for the night.

Centennial Champion was sidelined before Texas Tech’s home game against Kansas State on Oct. 14 due to inflammation. According to Tech, veterinarians expect Centennial Champion to return for Tech’s final home game of the season against Central Florida on Nov. 18.

