Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Stand-in horse to fill in for Centennial Champion

Texas Tech hosts TCU at 6 p.m.
United Supermarkets will host a naming contest for Fearless Champion’s successor.
United Supermarkets will host a naming contest for Fearless Champion’s successor.(Texas Tech University)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University announced the Masked Rider’s horse, Centennial Champion, is going to miss tonight’s game against TCU. A stand-in horse will take over the reins for the night.

Centennial Champion was sidelined before Texas Tech’s home game against Kansas State on Oct. 14 due to inflammation. According to Tech, veterinarians expect Centennial Champion to return for Tech’s final home game of the season against Central Florida on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Texas Tech Baseball
Texas Tech Baseball announces remainder of 2024 Schedule
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
Legendary Red Raiders Coach Bob Knight has died at age 83
Big 12
Texas Tech’s future Big 12 opponents announced through 2027