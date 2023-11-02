Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Still Warming, 80s Next Week

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re expecting upper 60s and low 70s today as the warming pattern continues.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

By late-morning, some scattered clouds, but mostly clear for most of the day. All the sunshine, combined with the breezy SW winds are going to contribute to our warming. Overnight, lows bottom out slightly above last night and above the freezing mark.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

By tomorrow, we’re even warmer, to the mid 70s, with upper 70s for the weekend, and low 80s starting off the work week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Nov. 2
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, Nov. 1
Forecast Highs
Warmer Thursday, even warmer by the weekend
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 1