Still Warming, 80s Next Week
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re expecting upper 60s and low 70s today as the warming pattern continues.
By late-morning, some scattered clouds, but mostly clear for most of the day. All the sunshine, combined with the breezy SW winds are going to contribute to our warming. Overnight, lows bottom out slightly above last night and above the freezing mark.
By tomorrow, we’re even warmer, to the mid 70s, with upper 70s for the weekend, and low 80s starting off the work week.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.