Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York
Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University...
Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court
Covenant Childrens kite flight hangar (Lubbock executive airpark)
Covenant’s Kite Flight transport team now flying out of Lubbock Executive Airpark
Gilt-T-Pleasure Farms, Lubbock, Texas
From the pumpkin patch to the pig pen: Lubbock farm asking for leftover pumpkins