Thursday morning top stories: Former Texas Tech Coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
- Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana
- He led Indiana to three national titles before coaching the Red Raiders for seven years
Three injured in North Lubbock crash
- A pickup truck and a car collided at 4th and Quaker just after 3 a.m.
- One person was taken to UMC with serious injuries, two people in the car suffered minor injuries
City leaders to address marijuana petition
- City leaders will host a news conference today to discuss the results of the Freedom Act Lubbock petition
- The group wants to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana for adults
Texas wins World Series
- The Texas Rangers are the new World Series Champions
- The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5 to 0 to win their first ever World Series title
Hundreds allowed to leave Gaza
- After weeks of fighting, Israel is now allowing some Palestinians and foreign nationals to leave Gaza
- President Biden is calling for a “humanitarian pause” to allow more aid into Gaza
