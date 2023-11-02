Warmer through Monday, rain chances next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon, slightly above the normal high for this time of year.

Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon. (KCBD Graphic)

More 70s on the way from Friday through Monday. Monday’s maximum temperature may hit or exceed 80 degrees over some of the South Plains. This warmer than normal weather pattern will continue through Wednesday of next week. After that, wind, possibly some rain and colder temps will return to all of West Texas and the Lone Star state.

Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon. (KCBD Graphic)

The next few days you can expect the lows around 40 degrees or higher and the daytime temperatures at over above 75 degrees. That will include plenty of sunshine and winds mostly from the south at speed of 15-20 mph. Winds will likely increase by next Wednesday as a cold front makes its way into the region by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.