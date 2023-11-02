Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Warmer through Monday, rain chances next week

Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon, slightly above the normal high for this time of year.

Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.(KCBD Graphic)

More 70s on the way from Friday through Monday. Monday’s maximum temperature may hit or exceed 80 degrees over some of the South Plains. This warmer than normal weather pattern will continue through Wednesday of next week. After that, wind, possibly some rain and colder temps will return to all of West Texas and the Lone Star state.

Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock and some surrounding communities soared to over 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.(KCBD Graphic)

The next few days you can expect the lows around 40 degrees or higher and the daytime temperatures at over above 75 degrees. That will include plenty of sunshine and winds mostly from the south at speed of 15-20 mph. Winds will likely increase by next Wednesday as a cold front makes its way into the region by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
Samantha and Brandon Helton address rumors surrounding tractor accident
Couple speaks out on rumors surrounding tractor accident
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Highs Today
Still Warming, 80s Next Week
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Nov. 2
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Nov. 2
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Nov. 2