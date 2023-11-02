WATCH LIVE: Texas Rangers Championship Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Arlington will honor the Texas Rangers first World Series Championship with a parade and ceremony on Friday, November 3.

The parade is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. CT.

After the parade, there will be a public ceremony.

The ceremony will include remarks by Rangers’ executives, manager Bruce Bochy, and Rangers’ players.

On Wednesday night, For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers won the World Series with a 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen got the start on the mound and held on to a no-hitter until Texas shortstop Corey Seager singled to left field in the top of the 7th inning. Ranger left fielder Evan Carter followed Seager with a double advancing Seager to third base. Designated hitter Mitch Garver singled to center field scoring Seager and advancing Carter to third. The D-Backs went to the bullpen retiring the rest of the Texas order.

Following a scoreless 8th inning, the Rangers caught fire in the top of the 9th. Former Red Raider and Texas third baseman Josh Jung singled to center field to get things going. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe tacked on to the hitting parade with a single of his own. Catcher Jonah Heim’s single to the center fielder rolled right under the glove of Arizona’s Alek Thomas bringing in two runs with Heim standing on third.

After a strikeout and a groundout second baseman Marcus Semien launched a home run to left-center field to extend the Texas lead.

The Rangers, behind the arm of Josh Sborz, shut down the Diamondbacks in the 9th to grab the win.

