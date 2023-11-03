Healthwise Expo 2024
Cast your vote: Early voting for Tuesday election ends tonight

Early voting.
Early voting.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Tuesday’s election approaches, the opportunity to cast your vote early is coming to an end.

The following polling locations will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday:

MAIN LOCATION

  • Lubbock County Elections Office - 1308 Crickets Ave.

UNITED SUPERMARKETS

  • United - 2630 Parkway Dr.
  • United - 401 Slide Rd.
  • United - 6313 4th St.
  • United - 1701 50th St.
  • United - 2703 82nd St.
  • United - 8010 Frankford Ave.
  • United - 12815 Indiana Ave.
  • United - 11310 Slide Rd.
  • Amigos - 112 N University Ave.
  • Market Street - 4425 19th St.
  • Market Street - 3405 50th St.
  • Market Street - 4205 98th St.

LUBBOCK COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS

  • Abernathy City Hall - 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311
  • Casey Administration Building - 501 7th St., Wolfforth, TX 79382
  • Idalou Community Center - 202 W 7th St., Idalou, TX 79329
  • New Deal Community Clubhouse - 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403
  • Roosevelt ISD Arena - 1301 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403
  • Shallowater Community Center - 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

