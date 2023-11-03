Cast your vote: Early voting for Tuesday election ends tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Tuesday’s election approaches, the opportunity to cast your vote early is coming to an end.

The following polling locations will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday:

MAIN LOCATION

Lubbock County Elections Office - 1308 Crickets Ave.

UNITED SUPERMARKETS

United - 2630 Parkway Dr.

United - 401 Slide Rd.

United - 6313 4th St.

United - 1701 50th St.

United - 2703 82nd St.

United - 8010 Frankford Ave.

United - 12815 Indiana Ave.

United - 11310 Slide Rd.

Amigos - 112 N University Ave.

Market Street - 4425 19th St.

Market Street - 3405 50th St.

Market Street - 4205 98th St.

LUBBOCK COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS

Abernathy City Hall - 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Casey Administration Building - 501 7th St., Wolfforth, TX 79382

Idalou Community Center - 202 W 7th St., Idalou, TX 79329

New Deal Community Clubhouse - 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403

Roosevelt ISD Arena - 1301 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403

Shallowater Community Center - 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

