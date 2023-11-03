Cast your vote: Early voting for Tuesday election ends tonight
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Tuesday’s election approaches, the opportunity to cast your vote early is coming to an end.
The following polling locations will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday:
MAIN LOCATION
- Lubbock County Elections Office - 1308 Crickets Ave.
UNITED SUPERMARKETS
- United - 2630 Parkway Dr.
- United - 401 Slide Rd.
- United - 6313 4th St.
- United - 1701 50th St.
- United - 2703 82nd St.
- United - 8010 Frankford Ave.
- United - 12815 Indiana Ave.
- United - 11310 Slide Rd.
- Amigos - 112 N University Ave.
- Market Street - 4425 19th St.
- Market Street - 3405 50th St.
- Market Street - 4205 98th St.
LUBBOCK COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS
- Abernathy City Hall - 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311
- Casey Administration Building - 501 7th St., Wolfforth, TX 79382
- Idalou Community Center - 202 W 7th St., Idalou, TX 79329
- New Deal Community Clubhouse - 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403
- Roosevelt ISD Arena - 1301 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403
- Shallowater Community Center - 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363
